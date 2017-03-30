Unity's Carothers is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- Ever since voting began the back-and-forth lead changes were quite remarkable.



The four finalists for The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in boys basketball jockeyed for position, similar to what their players did during the season.



However, after 14,710 votes there can only be one winner.



Unity's Keith Carothers is the 2017 People's Choice after earning just shy of 28% of the vote total.



Carothers edged out QND's Kevin Meyer by only 68 votes.



Carothers guided the Mustangs to regional and sectional titles, including an upset of Peoria Quest in the Sweet 16. The season ended in a loss to Okawville in the Jacksonville Super-Sectional and a record of 24-8.



Carothers clipped Meyer by half of a percentage point, followed by Pleasant Hill's Blake Skillman, and Monroe City's Brock Edris. All four received at least 3,000 votes and 20% of the vote total.



Special thanks to all those who voted. WGEM Sports will feature Carothers in the days to come.