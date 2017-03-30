Quincy High's Brock humbled by pair of Big Ten opportunities

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Jirehl Brock was in Peoria practicing with his AAU basketball team Wednesday night when he had to step away for a minute in order to make a phone call.



On the other end was an assistant coach from the Michigan State football program.



The purpose for the exchange was a Spartan scholarship offer and the second such Big Ten opportunity given to the Blue Devil sophomore running back following Iowa's offer earlier this month.



Brock says it's all been a bit surreal considering he won't be enrolled in college until the fall of 2019.



"As a sophomore to get offers to two Division I colleges I couldn't ask for anything more," Brock said.



"The fact that they even took the chance of offering a sophomore at this rate I'm just happy that it happened."



Brock became a household recruiting name following a break-out season last fall, his first as a member of the varsity squad. He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns. During a win over Rock Island, Brock set a single-game conference rushing record with 304-yards and his 6 touchdowns matched single-game school and Western Big Six records.



He's holding out hope at least two more Big Ten programs desire his collegiate services.



"My dad is from Ohio (and) Ohio State was always the school I wanted to attend. Being in the Illinois area, obviously Illinois would be a great school to hear from," Brock indicated.



"It's exciting and it's definitely something I didn't think would happen at all. I've always dreamed of it (and) I've seen it happen to plenty of other people but I just never thought it would happen to me. I'm glad it did."



Brock intends to continue to focus on improving his physique and quickness to prepare for his junior season. He says he's been hard at work in the weight room in his attempt to do so.