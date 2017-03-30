Proposed Illinois drinking law getting mixed reviews

The bill has yet to reach the house floor for a vote.

The bill would only allow the drinking to take place at restaurants.

An Illinois proposal would make it legal for teenagers ages 18 and older to drink beer or wine in restaurants as long as they have a guardian with them.

House Bill 494, filed by Republican Barbara Wheeler of Springfield, wouldn't allow teenagers to consume alcohol at bars, but solely at establishments that are restaurants.

O'Sheas manager and bartender Julie Whelin said Thursday she's not completely sold on the idea just yet.

"I don't think it's a good idea. I think eighteen year olds aren't mature enough to start drinking at that age." Whelin said. "I think they will be drinking and driving, you know so I don't think it's a good idea."

Resident Gary Hess disagreed. He said if a person can serve in the military, they should be able to drink with their guardians.

"For a young man who's 18 or 19 years old, and is ready to go into the service, and he's with his mother and father, where would be the drawback to have a drink with his parents?" Hess asked.

Whelin added that while she thinks parents' presence would possibly make teenagers more responsible, she still wasn't sold on the idea.

"Maybe to a point, it probably does because maybe they'll feel more responsible around their parent, but I still don't agree with it." Whelin said.

The bill has yet to reach the house floor for a vote, but it has made it out of committee.