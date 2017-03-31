Unity/Payson's McLaughlin sets out to prove he belongs

(WGEM) -- Before Connor McLaughlin made his media rounds late Thursday afternoon the newly named Unity/Payson football coach had an appointment he simply couldn't miss.



McLaughlin stopped at his alma mater Quincy Notre Dame to meet with his mentor Bill Connell.



Not only did McLaughlin play for Connell, he also started his coaching career under the long-time leader of the Raiders.



It was McLaughlin's chance to pick Connell's brain as he embarks on his first head coaching position with the Mustangs.



Now it's full speed ahead.



"I think at least for myself right now I just want to prove that I belong, especially with all the great coaches in the (WIVC), like Brad Dixon at Camp Point," McLaughlin said.



"I just want to prove that I belong to be here. Ever since I started coaching it's been in my mind of what I would do when I finally got the chance to take over a program and to have it be mine, just so much excitement."



McLaughlin hopes to build off what former head coach Kevin Krietemeyer established. Gone are the likes of Brodie and Jarett Dunker, Cory Miller, and a senior class that won 28 games, and made three consecutive playoff appearances over their final three seasons.



But by no means does McLaughlin think the cupboard is bare.



"What a lot of people kind of forget is usually when you have people like Brodie or Cory, and some of these fantastic impact players, usually the guy behind them is just as good, if not better, he's just waiting for his opportunity," McLaughlin explained.



"I think we have a very good group that's just like that."



Other than his own philosophical twists McLaughlin adds don't expect anything drastically different than the style the Mustangs have played over the last four years under Krietemeyer.



In fact, McLaughlin says Krietemeyer was one of his biggest supporters once he resigned to take the head coaching job at Bowling Green.