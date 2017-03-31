JWCC plans budget amid uncertainty over state funding

John Wood Community College received only 2.4 percent of its total funding from the state in 2016.

Illinois colleges have very little certainty over what kind of state funding they will receive as they plan their budgets this year.



At John Wood Community College, officials said the college has no choice but to take a conservative approach during current budget talks for the next school year.

According to JWCC President Mike Elbe, that means leaving most current positions open, tightening spending, cutting travel, and putting off maintenance purchases.

As state is about to mark it's second anniversary with no budget, Elbe called on lawmakers to take action.

"I think the sense of urgency that they need to have should be greater now than ever," he said. "We have students leaving our state, and people leaving our state, and we truly need higher education to be funded."

Elbe added that while community colleges typically get about a third of their funding from the state, JWCC was only 2.4% state funded last year.

Even in the face of a state funding shortfall, Elbe insisted that the college remained undeterred from its commitment to students and focus on student success.