Improvements made to veterans' home deer park

The Illinois Veterans' Home and Quincy Park District teamed up to make improvements to the home's deer park, according to a news release.

The enhancements were made at Lynn Deer Park, which is located on the veterans' home grounds.

According to the release, park district employees recently improved nutrition for the animals. They drilled a pasture mix that included white clover, timothy, rye and orchard grass.

The release stated the mix would give animals a high protein food source while also providing a durable turf enhancer.

“The Veterans Home and Park District are exploring other enhancements within and immediately outside of the park," Illinois Veterans' Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said. "The Veterans Home is most grateful to the Quincy Park District for their assistance in continuing this great Quincy tradition.”

Officials said the animals were moved and penned up on the west side of the park to allow the mix to grow. They said the animals will be allowed back in the next couple weeks, pending weather.

The vets' home said the park was originally built by Edward A. Dudley and dates back to 1858. The home grounds were purchased from Dudley.

The vets' home was opened in 1886.