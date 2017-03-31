Advocates kick off campaign to end local child abuse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Advocates kick off campaign to end local child abuse

Kids at the event Friday morning. Kids at the event Friday morning.
Barb Baker Chapin speaking at the event. Barb Baker Chapin speaking at the event.
Kids at the event. Kids at the event.
Everyone gets ready for the balloon release. Everyone gets ready for the balloon release.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local advocates and officials came together Friday morning at Transitions of Western Illinois in Quincy to raise awareness of child abuse.  

Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley tied a blue ribbon on his car while children from Cheerful Home performed a song.

Transitions Director of Development Barbra Baker Chapin said in fiscal year 2015, a total of 255 children in Adams County alone were victims of abuse and neglect. That's a 28 percent increase from the previous year.

"That was a 28 percent increase over fiscal year 2014 and the rate of child abuse and neglect in Adams County is 17 percent higher than the statewide average," Baker Chapin said. "So, it is a program not only nationally and across out state, but it's a significant problem here in our very own community."

A balloon release was also held Friday morning.

During the month of April, Transitions will post a daily parenting tip on its Facebook page.

