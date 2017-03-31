McDonough County man convicted of assaulting two kids

A McDonough County man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting two kids, according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

The release said Christopher K. Kitch, 48, of Industry was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The arrest and conviction of Kitch stems from an incident that occurred in Industry on Nov. 11 involving improper touching of two children ages 7 and 12, according to the release.

Officials said a warrant was issued on December 6th after an investigation by Sheriff's Office Detectives and the States Attorney Office.

Kitch was convicted on March 29 after a two day bench trial, according to police.

Police said Kitch is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 and is facing six to 60 years for the predatory sexual assault and a maximum of fourteen years on the aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The release said both sentences are to be served consecutively and the predatory sexual abuse is mandatory 85 percent of the imposed sentence.

Kitch's bond has been revoked, according to the release, and he will remain in the McDonough County Jail until his sentence is imposed.