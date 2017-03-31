WGEM Coach of the Year: Keith Carothers

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- At the top of the list Keith Carothers admires most about his Unity basketball program is a consistent blue collar attitude.



"We've been able to get these guys to give their all on a consistent basis, and establish the fact that we're just going to go as hard as we can all the time," Carothers said.



"There might be teams that are more talented than us but hopefully nobody is going to out-work us."



The tenacious mentality lifted the Mustangs to a 24-win season, plus regional and sectional championships, and a spot in the Elite Eight.



"The mindset we always had coming into practice was because of (Carothers). Go as hard as you can," senior Cory Miller indicated.



"(Carothers) says that other coaches say to us that we're the hardest working team they ever face. That's a huge factor in winning games."



According to Carothers, "This was one of the years where I was able to just kind of sit back and enjoy it a little bit more than in really any other (season). These kids are a great group. They were a lot of fun to be around this year and the individual personalities really came together."



The season hit a fork in the road after a 20-point loss to top-ranked Peoria Quest in late January.



Five weeks later the Mustangs gained their revenge by defeating the Gators in the sectional title game.



"I think you learn a lot more from a loss than you do a win," Carothers explained.



"Going up (to Peoria) we took a pretty big (loss) and it really focused our kids. I think our kids knew that they could (win). Our kids set their mind to it and they were ready for them."



It's Carothers' leadership that can't be overlooked, and something his players feel is unrivaled.



"He's probably the most dedicated guy about something that I've ever seen," senior Cole Thompson said.



"He's up here all the time (and) there's a lot of days he doesn't even go home. He's watching film until two in the morning."



Senior David Walker added: "He really means a lot. You spend a decent amount of time with him during the year doing weightlifting and he's very dedicated in the fact that he comes way early in the morning and stays until eight or nine o'clock during the summertime."



In the end Carothers outdistanced himself from the competition to win The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year.



"It's special in that respect. At the same time at the end of the year you kind of look back and it's sad to see all these guys go," Carothers said.



"We got a big senior class and they've meant an awful lot to us. But it's been a special year, and a couple special years, with these guys."