Unity's Miller sees gateway to success at John Wood

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- Cory Miller could have chosen to continue his career on the football field or the track. But it's the basketball court that the All-State guard from Unity picked to play on for the next four years.



Half that time will be spent at John Wood.



In front of family members, friends, teammates, and coaches, Miller signed his national letter of intent with the Trail Blazers Friday morning.



He says Brad Hoyt's program gives him the best opportunity moving forward.



"My overall goal was to play at the highest possible level I could for basketball. I think this is kind of the gateway to getting to that (level), plus (Brad) Hoyt is a great coach," Miller said.



"I was kind of leaning in this direction but I wanted to weigh out all my options. We had a lot of long talks and then finally I decided. It's a great feeling. It's so hard to describe the feeling. I'm excited to go play at John Wood for sure."



Miller is the first member of John Wood's recruiting class following a senior season that saw him average 23 points, eight rebounds, and four assists a game while leading the Mustangs to the Elite Eight.



His new head coach and his former head coach both say Miller will be a huge asset for the Trail Blazers.



"There's two things I think Cory has: one is a motor. If you've ever watched him play he constantly moves and that translates to the next level," Hoyt noted.



"And two, he's got really good vision. He sees the floor, he finds guys that way, and that's a translatable skill."



According to Unity head coach Keith Carothers, "John Wood is getting something special right now but in the next couple years I think we're really going to see an awesome finished product. Coach Hoyt does a great job and Cory's got a motor like most kids don't have."



Miller wrapped up his high school career as one of Unity's top scorers with 1,667 points. He was also named Herald-Whig Player of the Year.