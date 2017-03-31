Local sheriff's office phone number falsely used

The Clark County Sheriff's Office's phone number is being used under false pretenses, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

The release said if you receive a phone call or text message from 660-727-2911 alerting you that you have a warrant or fines, it is not a valid notification.

According to the release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office will never call or text people about warrants or unpaid fines.

People are advised to call the sheriff's office at 660-727-2911 for any concerns.