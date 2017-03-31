Local community plans to extend levee trail - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local community plans to extend levee trail

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Mayor Phillips and a member of the Tourism Commission walk on levee trail next to the river
Mayor Phillips hopes trail will bring in more visitors
Trail has scenic view of lock and dam
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Canton, Missouri, officials are looking to extend the levee trail as the community continues its push to bring in tourism.

Right now the trail is 2,000 feet long, but the extension would expand the trail by about a mile and a half.

The Tourism Commission is taking on the project and will pay for it with a hotel bed tax. It taxes visitors 5 percent of their bill for staying in Canton's hotel.

Mayor Jarrod Phillips said the goal is to bring in more visitors.

"It helps make our town more appealing to tourist," Phillips said. "This trail will be in close proximity to our RV park, that's located on the river as well. We already have guest coming into town, staying, taking advantage of our local business. This gives them another reason to take a stroll."

There is no set date when the project is expected to start, but Phillips has been meeting with engineers to discuss the layout and cost.  

