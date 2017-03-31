Mayor explains imbalanced budget proposal

Just days before Quincy's mayoral election, Incumbent Mayor Kyle Moore released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year which challenger Jeff VanCamp is questioning.

Moore's budget shows an imbalance of around $700,000. He says it's because of the police and fire pension payment the city council approved back in December. The mayor says tried to include the payment in the current budget, but aldermen decided to make the payment reflect the year in which the pensions are earned.

"So if you remove the $750,000 extra pension payment, we have a $115,000 surplus," Moore said.

Moore explained he wanted to make the payment when the aldermen approved it.

"We could make that payment now and reflect that in here," Moore added. "That has not been the council's wishes. So like anybody, I've got to work with the council on what their wishes are."

VanCamp says that goes against claims Moore made just three days ago in a mayoral debate on WGEM. He said Quincy now has a balanced budget.

"Candidate Moore's rhetoric does not match up with the reality of what Mayor Moore is actually presenting," VanCamp said.

Moore says his comments during the debate has been taken out of context.

"The proposed budget and the adopted budget last year was balanced," Moore explained. "where revenues were greater than expenses."

VanCamp also questions the mayor's crime-fighting approach, the Quincy Turnaround Partnership Program, or QTAP. Moore said in a debate the program would change how we police in the city of Quincy. It's not funded in the newly proposed budget.

"If safety was a priority and he truly believed that this QTAP Program is the answer to the problems, it should of been funded," VanCamp added.

Moore says the police aldermanic committee asked to wait on funding for QTAP until they got a report on Peoria's Don't Shoot program, which QTAP is modeled after. He says budgeting for it against the council's wishes would of been wrong.

"We need as much community buy-in as possible, but then also we need as much city council buy-in as possible," Moore explained.

When asking Moore his thoughts on VanCamp holding the press conference, he said "It's another example that VanCamp is a critic, not a leader, and has earned the name Critic in Chief." VanCamp laughed and said it's so ridiculous he won't comment.

See the full proposed budget below: