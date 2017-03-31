Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau seeking new building

Bryant said the current building is often missed by visitors and drivers due to its location

The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking for a new building to move its headquarters.

The organization has been in its current building since 1995. HCVB Director Gail Bryant said it's time for a move due to the current building's deficiencies.

Bryant said the building only has three parking spots, one of which is handicap, and there is only one restroom. She said there is no rush for the new building because they just want to make sure they pick out the best possible location.

"There is not a set deadline," Bryant said. "We just want to make sure we can provide better visitors services and increase visitors to the Hannibal area. To draw that."

The bureau was approved by the city council back in September to seek out new sites. A site scouted out already includes a building next to the city pool on Pleasant Street and Grand Avenue.