Southeastern Community College braces for more budget cuts

Iowa lawmakers have been looking at the budget proposal for fiscal year 2018.

More state cuts may be on the way for Iowa colleges, and that could have a big impact on a Lee County school.

Officials like Jeff Ebbing of Southeastern Community College are worried about what that's going to do to some of the programs.

"By not being able to provide a lot of those services, we're really going to be a little bit more disadvantaged to be able to provide that link and get the people the jobs and the lives they want to have, and the businesses that want to grow and invest in our community," Ebbing said.

SCC student Tony Toops has been studying industrial maintenance, and he said on Friday that he has been able to apply his skills in the classroom.

"My entire life was hands on stuff," Toops said. "Now I'm learning more on the books side, and getting deeper into the mechanics."

However, Ebbing said that the most recent state budget proposal would cause them to lose $51,000 in fiscal year 2018. That comes right after losing $200,000 this year. Workforce programs like Toops' would be cut by fifty percent.

With potential teacher layoffs happening as a result of the cuts, students like Tony said they see value in what SCC has to offer.

"I think its a great program. I've got some really good teachers here," Toops said. "I think the help should stay, I don't think it should be gotten rid of."

Tony said the continued cuts to education funding aren't going to help Iowa in the long run.

"I don't think it's a good thing," Toops said. "I think education is part of the future, and it should be kept."

Ebbing said that the school should have a more concrete idea of the cuts within the next week or so.