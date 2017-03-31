Board reacts after minimum wage law unravels a planned raise for Lee County workers

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed into law Thursday a measure that prohibits counties from raising the minimum wage above the rate set by the state.

Earlier this week, the Lee County board voted to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.20 an hour.

Lee County 3rd District Supervisor Don Hunold said on Friday he wasn't surprised that the law passed, undoing the board's decision.

"I don't mind that the state's doing this," Hunold said. "I wish they would take a closer look at everything and say, 'If we can raise it up, what does that do for folks, and how does that help folks?" Hunold said. "I think right now they got it passed to stop the counties. I think in the future you're going to see something happen."

Hunold said he hopes that the state will look at raising its minimum wage at some point in the future.