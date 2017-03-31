Board reacts after minimum wage law unravels a planned raise for - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Board reacts after minimum wage law unravels a planned raise for Lee County workers

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The state of Iowa recently passed a law prohibiting counties from raising the minimum wage. The state of Iowa recently passed a law prohibiting counties from raising the minimum wage.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed into law Thursday a measure that prohibits counties from raising the minimum wage above the rate set by the state.

Earlier this week, the Lee County board voted to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.20 an hour.

Lee County 3rd District Supervisor Don Hunold said on Friday he wasn't surprised that the law passed, undoing the board's decision.

"I don't mind that the state's doing this," Hunold said. "I wish they would take a closer look at everything and say, 'If we can raise it up, what does that do for folks, and how does that help folks?" Hunold said. "I think right now they got it passed to stop the counties. I think in the future you're going to see something happen."

Hunold said he hopes that the state will look at raising its minimum wage at some point in the future. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.