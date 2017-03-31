Illinois child support system changing in a big way

Hauk said the new system will be based on the net income of both parents

If you receive or pay child support in Illinois, changes will be headed your way starting July 1, 2017.

Quincy Attorney John Hauk said it will be a drastic change from the current system that's been in place for more than 30 years.

Hauk said the new child support system will take into consideration how often each parent has the child overnight. He said it will also be based on the net income of both parents.

"If the custodial parent, or the party that has the majority of parenting time, has a substantial net income, it may decrease the obligation of the other party," Hauk said. "It's meant to be more fair. And I would imagine that certain people's child support obligations will either decrease, increase and some may even stay the same."

Hauk said people with current child support plans could ask for changes under the new law. However, he said people will need to meet additional burdens in order to go into court and get modifications.