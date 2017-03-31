Tri-State shoppers scoop up Spring Black Friday deals - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-State shoppers scoop up Spring Black Friday deals

Spring Black Friday brought Tri-State residents out to shop Spring Black Friday brought Tri-State residents out to shop
Customers loaded up their carts as they shopped Customers loaded up their carts as they shopped
Flowers were among some of the popular items Flowers were among some of the popular items
Some customers shopped for tools Some customers shopped for tools
The garden center stayed pretty busy The garden center stayed pretty busy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State shoppers are taking advantage of Spring Black Friday deals, which will continue through the weekend for some stores.

Jim Russell at Quincy's Home Depot said spring is their busiest time of year, as people start home improvement projects and start up their garden projects.

He said Spring Black Friday is a win-win for customers and Home Depot.

"Black Friday definitely helps give us a little push," Russell said. "Plus we offer our customers some great savings for the spring. To get started with their home improvements after being cooped up all winter long. It gives them a chance to get out here and get some great deals and great savings."

Russell said they had to hire additional workers because of the increase in business, and they still need some temporary and part time help.

