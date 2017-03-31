Network to help first responders communicate better in the works - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Network to help first responders communicate better in the works

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The First Responder Network Authority has announced that AT&T will build the FirstNet network, a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to first responders.

Quincy/Adams County 911 director Steve Rowlands said right now, they communicate with first responders through a cellular based network. However, he said FirstNet could help them with communications to their first responders in the field.

"Reliable communications is always necessary for quick responses," Rowlands said. "The faster we can communicate information to units in the field the faster they can respond with the tools they need to handle the situation."

According to AT&T, they will spend about $40 billion over the life of the 25 year contract to build, deploy, operate and maintain the network. The project is expected to create 10,000 jobs over the next two years.

