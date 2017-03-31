Mark Twain's Ford chooses Columbia College Track

Making their college commitments known Friday afternoon was Mark Twain's Maddy Ford.



Ford signed to continue her track career close to home with Columbia College.



"I've been thinking about this forever so it's super exciting to finally be able to do that," said Ford.



The senior says Columbia College gave her the best chance to succeed at track and that it's been a dream of hers to run in college.



"I've been running since I was eight. It's exciting and I can't wait to see what the future holds," said Ford.

"She has run track and and she has done a lot of different events and has a good range and has progressed really well," Columbia College head coach Tracey Jex said.



Jex says Ford will continue to run middle-distance and long distance events at Columbia College.

