Possum Holler Opry reunion brings nostalgia of WGEM's early days

A classic television show from the early days of WGEM is coming back to life for one night only. The Possum Holler Opry reunion is this weekend at Morrison Theater at Quincy Jr. High.

It's a two-hour show with skits, music, classic videos, and interviews with people involved, including Toby Dick Ellis, the star of the show in the early 60's.

Toby's son, Richard Elsenpeter says they felt like there's no better time than now to have a reunion.

"People were talking about a reunion show and doing a reunion show with it before, but we thought we'd better do it because everybody involved is getting up into their late 80's and early 90's, and if we wait too much longer, a lot of these people won't even be around anymore," Elsenpeter said. "So we thought if we really had to do a reunion show, we'd better do it now."

The show is Saturday night at Morrison Theater at 14th & Maine in the Quincy Jr. High School. Tickets are on sale now for $10 at both Quincy Hy-Vee locations and tickets are also available at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the show starts at 7 p.m.