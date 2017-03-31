Quincy unveils new capital improvement plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy unveils new capital improvement plan

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A pothole sits unfilled in a Quincy street. A pothole sits unfilled in a Quincy street.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The city also unveiled it's latest plans to improve streets and infrastructure around Quincy.

The capital improvement plan for the next five years came out Friday expecting to spend over $18 million for nearly a dozen projects.

The list includes Spruce Street from 12th Street to 15th Street for a water main replacement as well as concrete, curb & gutter reconstruction. Crews would also work on the same project on Lind Street from 16th to 18th street. 

The full plan can be seen below.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.