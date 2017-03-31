Quincy unveils new capital improvement plan

The city also unveiled it's latest plans to improve streets and infrastructure around Quincy.

The capital improvement plan for the next five years came out Friday expecting to spend over $18 million for nearly a dozen projects.

The list includes Spruce Street from 12th Street to 15th Street for a water main replacement as well as concrete, curb & gutter reconstruction. Crews would also work on the same project on Lind Street from 16th to 18th street.

The full plan can be seen below.