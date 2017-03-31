WIU shows off new campus greenhouse

Agriculture students at Western Illinois University now have a new greenhouse at the University farm north of campus, off of Wigwam Hollow Road. The university hosted a ribbon cutting, showing off its new greenhouse Friday.

Since the greenhouse was built in Fall of 2016, students have been getting hands-on experience, learning about plant breeding and soil science, which instructors say can lead to superior crop varieties.

"Because we have these new facilities, it gives us the opportunity to be a little bit more competitive on external grants, and allow us to start writing grants that we can use the facility for," WIU Agriculture Professor Dr. Winthrop Phippen said.

The greenhouse was built with foundation funds from supporters of the School of Agriculture.