WIU shows off new campus greenhouse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU shows off new campus greenhouse

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
WIU held a ribbon cutting Friday WIU held a ribbon cutting Friday
The greenhouse has three bays The greenhouse has three bays
Students get hands-on learning with plant research Students get hands-on learning with plant research
Plants are already blooming Plants are already blooming
The University farm is north of campus, off Wigwam Hollow Road The University farm is north of campus, off Wigwam Hollow Road
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Agriculture students at Western Illinois University now have a new greenhouse at the University farm north of campus, off of Wigwam Hollow Road. The university hosted a ribbon cutting, showing off its new greenhouse Friday.

Since the greenhouse was built in Fall of 2016, students have been getting hands-on experience, learning about plant breeding and soil science, which instructors say can lead to superior crop varieties.

"Because we have these new facilities, it gives us the opportunity to be a little bit more competitive on external grants, and allow us to start writing grants that we can use the facility for," WIU Agriculture Professor Dr. Winthrop Phippen said.

The greenhouse was built with foundation funds from supporters of the School of Agriculture.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.