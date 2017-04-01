Driver ejected from motorcycle in Lewis County crash

Motorcycle stick in a ditch off of State Highway V in Lewis County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was sent to the hospital after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Adam Fish said 81-year-old Ronald Graham from Mendon, Illinois was headed westbound on State Highway V near La Grange, Missouri.

Fish said Graham went off the right side of the roadway and landed in a ditch.

Graham suffered moderate head injuries after falling from the motorcycle.

Fish said he was wearing a helmet.

Troopers said riding on back roads like Highway V in Lewis County are different than an interstate.

"What's dangerous about these state lettered roads are that there are no shoulders at all," Fish said. "Somebody that just slips off the side of the road just a little bit ends up having a pretty serious crash."

Trooper Fish added that Graham was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance to treat his head injuries.