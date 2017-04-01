Domestic violence program in Hannibal raises money for local shelter

Gamers from all around town came out to show support.

It was all fun and games at Knights of Columbus in Hannibal, but it was all to raise awareness about a serious topic.

The group Avenues held a fundraiser called Power Up on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, people played video games, board games and took part in raffles to raise awareness and funding for victims of domestic violence.

Avenues is a domestic violence and sexual assault victims advocacy program.

All money raised is used to help house victims.

Organizers said it's important for people to take notice of the growing problem.

"The problem is not going away in our community," Sexual Assault Victims Advocate, Heidi Coleman said. "More people are coming out telling about their stories and how they are survivors. We want to make sure that we can help each and every one," said Heidi Coleman, sex assault victims advocate.

Avenues serves seven counties in Northeast Missouri.

The shelter in Hannibal houses 14 victims.

If you missed the fundraiser event today and would still like to donate you can still do so HERE.