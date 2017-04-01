Domestic violence program in Hannibal raises money for local she - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Domestic violence program in Hannibal raises money for local shelter

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gamers from all around town came out to show support. Gamers from all around town came out to show support.
Kids 12 years and younger had free admission. Kids 12 years and younger had free admission.
There were dozens of games. There were dozens of games.
Power Up, Avenues T-Shirts. Power Up, Avenues T-Shirts.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

It was all fun and games at Knights of Columbus in Hannibal, but it was all to raise awareness about a serious topic.

The group Avenues held a fundraiser called Power Up on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, people played video games, board games and took part in raffles to raise awareness and funding for victims of domestic violence.

Avenues is a domestic violence and sexual assault victims advocacy program. 

All money raised is used to help house victims. 

Organizers said it's important for people to take notice of the growing problem.

"The problem is not going away in our community," Sexual Assault Victims Advocate, Heidi Coleman said. "More people are coming out telling about their stories and how they are survivors. We want to make sure that we can help each and every one," said Heidi Coleman, sex assault victims advocate.

Avenues serves seven counties in Northeast Missouri.

The shelter in Hannibal houses 14 victims.

If you missed the fundraiser event today and would still like to donate you can still do so HERE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.