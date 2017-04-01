Students learned a new language at Sign-It Saturday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students learned a new language at Sign-It Saturday

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There was lots of chatter at Quincy University on Saturday, but they weren't talking with their mouths.  

The university held its first Sign-It Saturday.

Third graders and older participated in an American sign language class.

Groups learned different signs and sayings through various games.

Organizers said there are at least 30 deaf people in Quincy alone and it's important to be able to communicate with them. 

"We really want people to be aware of deaf people needs," said Jane Meirose, Director, of the Sign Language Interpretation Program at Quincy University. "Hearing people need to learn to sign, and be open to communicating with deaf people and not be afraid of deaf people or hard of hearing people," she said. 

National American Sign Language Day is on April 15. 

