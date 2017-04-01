Community comes together to walk for autism awareness

Hundreds came out to show support

Hundreds gathered Saturday evening at Clat Adams Park for the 6th annual Autism Awareness Walk.

Around 150 to 200 people walked along the river to raise awareness.

Everyone was encouraged to wear blue in support.

Coordinators hope families were able to feel the community support.

"I hope that parents see that this is to raise awareness within our community, not just the general community. To look around to see that other parents go through the same thing that they go through everyday," said Melissa Hess, Autism Awareness Walk coordinator.

This was all done in honor of Autism Awareness Day which April 2.

Raffle prizes at the event included a Mini iPad, AMC tickets and White Sox tickets.