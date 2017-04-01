Saturday's Area Scores-April 1 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-April 1

Posted:

**Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Selections**

*Class 3 Boys
Chandler Bevans (Clark County)

*Class 2 Boys
Lance Logsdon (Canton)

*Class 3 Girls
Nicole Kroeger (Palmyra)

*Class 2 Girls
Calesse Bair (Scotland County)
Chelsea Wood (Scotland County)
Ashtyn Lagemann (Clopton)

*MBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Donnie Middleton (KMEM Radio/Scotland County broadcaster)


**High School Baseball**

Jacksonville: 4
QND: 1

Jacksonville: 5
QND: 6
F/8
Malachi Lentz: walk-off RBI hit
Raiders: (5-3)

Pittsfield: 2
Calhoun: 5

Pittsfield: 9
Calhoun: 4
Jacob McIntire: 3 RBI
Saukees: (5-2)

Macomb: 9
Peoria Richwoods: 10
F/8

Beardstown: 8
South Fulton: 0
Ruiz: 1-4, 2 RBI

Beardstown: 6
South Fulton: 7

(CCC Tournament, Palmyra)

*Championship
Clark County: 10
Macon: 5

*Semifinals
Clark County 5
Palmyra: 3
Chandler Bevans: Go-ahead 2-RBI single in 7th

Highland: 3
Macon: 4

**High School Softball**

West Hancock: 0
QND: 9
Bailee Kindhart: WP, shut-out
Peyton Oden: 3-4

Bushnell/WP: 0
Central: 10
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 10 K's 

(PORTA Slam at UIS)

Quincy High: 5
PORTA: 4
Kiley Espinoza: HR
Makayla Wand: WP

MW Central: 3
Quincy High: 7

Williamsville: 8
Illini West: 0

Illini West: 5
Normal Community: 6

Havana: 7
Griggsville-Perry: 3

Griggsville-Perry: 11
Lanphier: 1
Kaitlyn Lennerts:3 RBI

Southeast: 0
Griggsville-Perry: 3
Devin Battefeld: RBI

Southeast: 2
Liberty: 9
Katie Wagner: RBI

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(St. Louis Showcase)
Lutheran South: 1
QND: 8
Madison Lynn Meyer: 3 goals
Hannah Peters: 2 goals

QND: 0
Parkway West: 0
Delaney Walker: 4th shutout of the season
Raiders: (5-0-1)

**High School Soccer, Boys**

(Ft. Madison Tournament)

Holy Trinity: 2
Ft. Madison: 0

Central Lee: 1
Ft. Madison: 2
Chase Rogers: goal (29')
Bloodhounds: (1-1) 


**College Baseball**

Quincy: 2
Missouri S&T: 7
JC DeMuri: 2-4, RBI

Quincy: 12
Missouri S&T: 4
DeMuri: 2-3, 3 RBI, HR
Hawks: (16-9, 5-1)

Western Illinois: 5
Oral Roberts: 2

Culver-Stockton: 3
William Penn: 2
Jhonathan Mendoza: 2-4, RBI

Culver-Stockton: 8
William Penn: 3
Robin Felix: 3-3, RBI

**College Softball**

Quincy: 1
Missouri S&T: 2
F/11 Innings

Quincy: 7
Missouri S&T: 13
Lindsey Greene: 3-5, 3 RBI
Hawks: (10-14, 4-6)

Culver-Stockton: 0
Baker: 8

Culver-Stockton: 10
Baker: 3
Katie Kroll: Grand Slam
Wildcats: (13-7, 8-5) 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.