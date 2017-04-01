Saturday's Area Scores-April 1

**Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Selections**
*Class 3 Boys
Chandler Bevans (Clark County)
*Class 2 Boys
Lance Logsdon (Canton)
*Class 3 Girls
Nicole Kroeger (Palmyra)
*Class 2 Girls
Calesse Bair (Scotland County)
Chelsea Wood (Scotland County)
Ashtyn Lagemann (Clopton)
*MBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Donnie Middleton (KMEM Radio/Scotland County broadcaster)
**High School Baseball**
Jacksonville: 4
QND: 1
Jacksonville: 5
QND: 6
F/8
Malachi Lentz: walk-off RBI hit
Raiders: (5-3)
Pittsfield: 2
Calhoun: 5
Pittsfield: 9
Calhoun: 4
Jacob McIntire: 3 RBI
Saukees: (5-2)
Macomb: 9
Peoria Richwoods: 10
F/8
Beardstown: 8
South Fulton: 0
Ruiz: 1-4, 2 RBI
Beardstown: 6
South Fulton: 7
(CCC Tournament, Palmyra)
*Championship
Clark County: 10
Macon: 5
*Semifinals
Clark County 5
Palmyra: 3
Chandler Bevans: Go-ahead 2-RBI single in 7th
Highland: 3
Macon: 4
**High School Softball**
West Hancock: 0
QND: 9
Bailee Kindhart: WP, shut-out
Peyton Oden: 3-4
Bushnell/WP: 0
Central: 10
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 10 K's
(PORTA Slam at UIS)
Quincy High: 5
PORTA: 4
Kiley Espinoza: HR
Makayla Wand: WP
MW Central: 3
Quincy High: 7
Williamsville: 8
Illini West: 0
Illini West: 5
Normal Community: 6
Havana: 7
Griggsville-Perry: 3
Griggsville-Perry: 11
Lanphier: 1
Kaitlyn Lennerts:3 RBI
Southeast: 0
Griggsville-Perry: 3
Devin Battefeld: RBI
Southeast: 2
Liberty: 9
Katie Wagner: RBI
**High School Soccer, Girls**
(St. Louis Showcase)
Lutheran South: 1
QND: 8
Madison Lynn Meyer: 3 goals
Hannah Peters: 2 goals
QND: 0
Parkway West: 0
Delaney Walker: 4th shutout of the season
Raiders: (5-0-1)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Ft. Madison Tournament)
Holy Trinity: 2
Ft. Madison: 0
Central Lee: 1
Ft. Madison: 2
Chase Rogers: goal (29')
Bloodhounds: (1-1)
**College Baseball**
Quincy: 2
Missouri S&T: 7
JC DeMuri: 2-4, RBI
Quincy: 12
Missouri S&T: 4
DeMuri: 2-3, 3 RBI, HR
Hawks: (16-9, 5-1)
Western Illinois: 5
Oral Roberts: 2
Culver-Stockton: 3
William Penn: 2
Jhonathan Mendoza: 2-4, RBI
Culver-Stockton: 8
William Penn: 3
Robin Felix: 3-3, RBI
**College Softball**
Quincy: 1
Missouri S&T: 2
F/11 Innings
Quincy: 7
Missouri S&T: 13
Lindsey Greene: 3-5, 3 RBI
Hawks: (10-14, 4-6)
Culver-Stockton: 0
Baker: 8
Culver-Stockton: 10
Baker: 3
Katie Kroll: Grand Slam
Wildcats: (13-7, 8-5)