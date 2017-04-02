Special Election for Lee County Attorney next month - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A special election will be held in Lee County next month.

On May 2, voters will hit the polls to vote for the new Lee County attorney.  

Candidates for the position are Clinton R. Boddicker and Ross J. Braden.

Both candidates will participate in three forums this month.

The American Association of University Women will conduct the ‘Getting to Know the Candidates’ forums to allow the candidates to introduce themselves, to provide information regarding their qualifications and experiences to encourage voter participation in Lee County.

The forums will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A moderator will ask a series of questions with rebuttal time.

Opening statements will be included as will the opportunity for the audience to submit questions to the moderator.

The schedule for the forums:

* April 19 – Ft. Madison Public Library (Sheaffer Memorial Meeting Room), 1920 Avenue E, Ft. Madison

* April 26 – Keokuk Public Library (Round Room), 210 North 5th Street, Keokuk

* April 27 – Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room, 506 North Main Street, Donnellson, Iowa

Doors will open at all location at 6:30 p.m. 

