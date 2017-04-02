Work on Champ Clark Bridge begins Monday

Crews will be working on the Champ Clark Bridge this week.

MoDOT is advising travelers that crews will have work zones set up on U.S. 54 and Third Street in Louisiana starting on Monday to do some core drilling.

Officials said the work will continue through Friday, April 7.

Officials said there are four locations where the highway will be down to one lane throughout each day.

“This is one of several things we are trying to accomplish prior to actual work beginning to replace the bridge later this fall,” Keith Killen, a professional engineer with MoDOT’s Northeast District said.

Killen said there are four teams competing for the design-build contract for the new bridge, and it is anticipated one of these teams will receive the contract at the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting in Pike County this June.

“There are a lot of items we have to accomplish between now and then, but we are progressing at a good pace,” Killen said. "The actual construction of a new bridge is expected to begin later this year."

MoDOT also wants to remind area drivers that Missouri 79, South of Louisiana will be closed later this year to replace two bridges.

The contract for new bridges over Buffalo Creek and Noix Creek is expected to be awarded next week at the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting.

A public informational meeting will be held later this spring when more details are known about the project.