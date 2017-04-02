Veterans get ready for Honor Flight Mission 41

Veterans getting "Thank you for your service" gifts.

Board member Cheyne going over the itinerary.

Veterans and family members came to the pre-flight meeting

30 Veterans will be on Honor Flight Mission 41 on Thursday.

Sunday at the pre-flight meeting, families gathered at Hannibal La Grange University to discuss plans for the trip.

Veterans who served in World War Two, the Korean War, and Vietnam will be taking the flight.

Organizers said this is a way to give back to our vets who have given so much for our country.

"This is just a great day for our veterans. In a small way it's a way to pay tribute to them for keeping our country safe so others can enjoy the freedom that we enjoy today," said Barry Cheyne, Great River Honor Flight board member.

The Great River Honor Flight has six flight missions a year.

In the seven years of flying vets they have been able to take 1,296 veterans to see the nations capital.