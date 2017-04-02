Basketball league helps keep teens off the streets

The league is free and open to everyone.

Keeping teenagers off the street and away from drugs and gangs can pose challenges.

"Right now, Quincy is kind of going through a time where there is a lot of cops and a lot of trouble going on with guns and stuff like that," said Trevon Jones who plays in the basketball league.

Grandview Church in Quincy offers teens a safe Haven.

"Sports is something everybody can relate to," said Titus Johnson, league coordinator.

North-Side Basketball league is hosted and sponsored by Grandview Church. The league consists of residents from the tri-state community.

"It's open for everybody, no matter who you are, what color you are, what your background is, we are here for the community," said Johnson.

"We are just trying to make it a place where we can have a positive and safe atmosphere," said Pastor Dennis Thomas.

With every shot made and every ball dribbled players learned valuable lessons.

"We don't have to worry about any problems or stuff like that. Basketball is a great way to relieve stress," said Jones.

Players said they are happy to see the community come together to create a positive image.

"I hope that everybody can see that we can actually do something good without worrying about the violence and getting into trouble. It's good that the community can come together as a whole and do something good like this and see it be successful," said Jones.

Playoff games were played on Sunday.

Players were able to win various awards like the sportsmanship trophy.

The league will start again in the fall.