Turning A Corner: Raiders putting pieces together on diamond

Heading into the 2017 season members of the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team knew they could face some growing pains. However, after being outscored in their first three games 23-9, the Raiders knew a turnaround was desperately needed to meet expectations.



"Honestly I think the first two (losses) were kind of a wake up call that we need to get this thing going and not sit back and wait for things to happen," said first year head coach Ryan Oden.



After a 12-0 loss to Quincy High, Oden challenged his team to dig deeper and so far, his Raiders haven't disappointed.



"We've been practicing really well and practicing hard and I think the kids are starting to figure it out a little bit," he said.



Winners of four of their last five games, the Raiders heard Oden's message says senior outfielder Johnny Ray.



"The little things are starting to fall into place," said Ray.



"We're starting to put balls in play more and I just think it's just the group coming together working toward that common goal of getting better everyday."



The Raiders transition period is far from over, though says senior infielder Wade Willer.



"I'd like to say that we're getting there and I think we are but I don't think we're quite there," said Willer.



"I'm really excited for when we do find out completely what our team is going to be like because I think it's going to be special."



Oden, however, continues to tinker with batting orders, pitching rotations and lineups as he tries to find the most successful combination for his team.



"When we talk lineups we always stop, me and the coaches, and said we have a lot of options," he says.



"We are piece-milling it but we're just trying to find the nine guys that are clicking right now."



