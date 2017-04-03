Food Truck changing way small business operates in Lee County

Grub put in container to make sure it is hot and fresh.

Close up of some of the food that is made on the menu.

Families ordering at the food truck in Keokuk at the Auto Zone parking lot.

The owners of a local food truck in Lee County are changing the way small businesses operate.

Its called the Grub Traveller and they bring gourmet food and service to people everywhere.

People normally see food trucks in big cities, but now it's in Keokuk and Fort Madison.

"I think it's absolutely cool," Keokuk resident Kirby McCall said. "I think it's great. I would like to see more people give it a shot. Why not? We have a lot of factories around here and it would be a good idea."

Grub Traveller hit the road a month ago and was created by Chef Tony Van Order and Mike Wallis, serving Lee County with fresh gourmet food.

"I've been working on ideas for a food truck since I got back from Iraq," Van Order said. "Why not bring good food to people wherever they are instead of having a place where you are stuck somewhere."

Tony served in the army for 19 years, 10 were spent in active duty.

He moved to St. Louis a few years ago and got interested in cooking, so he returned to Southeast Iowa to make food that people couldn't get in the grocery store.

"They shouldn't have to go down the Hy-Vee freezer aisle and get it," Van Order said. "We make everything here from scratch and it needs to be what the customer pays for."

They created a big menu with everything from burgers to Mexican, and even Vietnamese cuisine.

"The beast, it's a burger," Van Order said. "Gotta hit down home america with the burger there. Plus street tacos, a little bit of the Mexican, with a side of homemade chorizo, cheese, and salsa verde."

People have said they love the service and they like that their food comes from Heartland Fresh Family Farm in Donellson and the bread is homemade from a bakery in Burlington, Iowa.

"That's brilliant," McCall said. "That's what makes it even better. If you know that it's grown around here and it's fresh food, it's good."

The Grub Traveller's said the response in Lee County has been tremendous with people coming to eat on a regular basis.

"They have just killed it for us on lunch times," Van Order said. "They love it, so I can't complain. I am going to feed them the best quality as they keep coming."

The truck will be in Keokuk on Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and in Fort Madison on Thursday at the same time. For an updated list of schedules and menus, like their Facebook page.