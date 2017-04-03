Cosigning a loan can have negative impact on parents

Before parents co-sign on a loan for their college-bound teen they need to consider all the risk factors, according to a new study.

In a recent survey of more than 500 parents, loan specialization website LendEDU reported 57 percent of those surveyed believed their credit scores were negatively impacted by cosigning on a student loan.

LendEDU reported co-signing a loan adds debt to your credit file which can lower your credit score and affect your ability to qualify for additional loans.

Ashley Miller, a loan officer at Members First Community Credit Union, said this can have real-world consequences for parents in the future.

"It could affect their chances of getting a car, or co-signing for another student, another sibling if they have one," she said. "It can just affect both of you tremendously."

Miller also shared some advice for students when borrowing money.

"A lot of kids don't realize, you know, ten years from now you're going to have to pay for your student loans when you graduate and, you know, you'll get hit hard with the interest," she said. "Just make sure you only need to borrow what you need at the time."

Miller added that she has seen the scenario many times when a person gets older and is still suffering the ramifications of bad credit because of their student loans.