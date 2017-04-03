Baldwin teacher wins Golden Apple Award

The latest WGEM Golden Apple Award was presented to a Baldwin Intermediate School teacher who goes beyond the normal classroom lessons and teaches kids about what's really important in life.

"I love, absolutely love my job and my students and," 5th grade teacher Kim Gill said. "They're compassionate back to me."

Mrs. Gill's students were able to show that compassion by nominating her for the award.

"We just realized she really deserved it," student Kyley Shoot said. "We wanted to give back."

Gill was shocked when she realized her students nominated her.

"Oh gosh," Gill said. "I'm elated. My kids nominating me? I should nominate them!"

Several of Gill's students talked about impact she's had on them.

"She's just been an amazing teacher all-year round," student Olivia Heinze said.

"She's done a very good job of pushing us to go as hard as we can," student Cayley Dougherty said.

The students who nominated Gill said they did so for several reasons. It includes things like day-to-day classroom lessons to the way she interacts with her students.

"I didn't know any of my multiplication facts," Rayanne Child said. "Now I'm multiplying fractions and decimals.

"She's just so sweet and kind and she understands all of our problems," student Sullivan Holthaus said.

Another student said Gill teaches them what's important in life.

"Everyone in our class: we're all friends." Holthaus said.

The life lesson that stuck out most to many of the students was collecting money at Christmas time to give to families in need.

"It really taught me a lot about giving back and not taking things that I have that I don't use everyday for granted," student Riley Holthaus said. "And then Mrs. Gill teaches that to me everyday."

After 38 years in education, being a teacher is Gill's livelihood and the best part, she said, is the relationship with her students.

"I will do anything for them," Gill said. "I'm their sounding board, their teacher, their mentor (and) most of all their friend."

The extra time and devotion Gill gives to her students isn't lost on them.

"She's just been a real blessing," Riley said.

