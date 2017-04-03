Tax time: The countdown is on

(NBC News) - The April 18 tax deadline is right around the corner, but there are still ways to save money and heartache.

One way is by contributing to your IRA.

An IRA contribution of up to $5500, or $6500 if over age 50, between now and the deadline can yield a sizable deduction on your 2016 taxes.

Lisa Greene-Lewis with Turbo Tax said one of the most overlooked deductions is the expense you incur caring for a family member or friend.

"They can't make over $4050 in that year, and you need to provide over half their support," she noted.

Others, she said, include forgetting to deduct state sales tax or personally paid moving expenses you made for a job.

All tax experts say if you can't meet the deadline in two weeks, ask for an extension.

