Macomb man dies after crash

A Macomb man died Friday following a crash near Macomb, according to police.

Illinois State Police reported the crash happened Friday on US 136 at County Road 1600 N Avenue at approximately 4 p.m.

ISP said Charles Weston, 84, of Macomb, was traveling west on US 136 when his truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Authorities said his truck collided with another truck driven by Harlan R. Brown, 60, of Table Grove, Illinois.

Police said Weston's truck also sideswiped an eastbound truck driven by Derek J. Woodruff, 31, of Lewistown, Illinois.

ISP said Weston was airlifted to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Authorities said Brown was taken to a hospital by ambulance, while Woodruff had no injuries.