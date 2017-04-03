Fire breaks out in Pleasant Hill home

Melinda Decamp added that she was thankful nobody was hurt.

The Red Cross was called in to help the Decamps.

A Pleasant Hill, Illinois, home was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

The home was owned by Melinda Decamp, who said she heard about the fire when she was picking her daughter up from school.

""I couldn't get here fast enough." Decamp said. "We built this house ten years ago with our hands. This is our dream. It's gone."

Crews responded to the one-story house at 403 Main St. just after 3 o'clock.

Fire Chief Shannon Smith said no one was home at the time, and crews observed flames billowing out of the side of the house. He said it took about an hour and a half to get the fire out.

Smith also noted that rural fire protection districts often have difficulty during weekday fires because many of their volunteers have other jobs.

"A lot of them are home, but the majority of them have day jobs." Smith said. "We have automatic mutual aid with Spring Creek, and they have the same issues."

Smith said the home was a total loss, but Decamp added that many community members were already reaching out to her family.

"Everybody's been so generous already, I don't even know where to start." Decamp said. "Mainly just people have offered us places to stay, a lady here in town offered us a home to live in."

Decamp also noted that she was thankful nobody was harmed.

"It may be our dream, but it's only a house." Decamp stated. "It can be replaced, lives can't."

The cause of the fire was unknown. Chief Smith said the fire marshal would be brought in to look for a cause.

