Quincy man pleads guilty in Subway armed robbery

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in February pleaded guilty Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Records show Isaac Hickman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

Hickman was arrested in February after police said he robbed the Subway at 939 Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Workers said he showed a weapon and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Adams County State's Attorney's Office said Hickman faces a maximum of seven years in prison. If he completes drug treatment and aftercare, prosecutors said Hickman will face a five-year maximum in prison.

Prosecutors said Hickman can also ask for probation.

Hickman is scheduled back in court Tuesday.

