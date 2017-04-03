Quincy man pleads guilty in Subway armed robbery

Adams County deputies arrested Danny E. Lamma of Keokuk on Monday for resisting a peace officer, DUI, and improper parking on a roadway.More >>
The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney has filed drug trafficking charges against Samuel Workman, 35, after prosecutors say methamphetamine and cash were seized in a sting.
A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.
Two people pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case that police said involved the most money ever seized in an Adams County drug bust, court records said.
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.
More witnesses were called to the stand on Thursday during the Curtis Lovelace murder trial.
