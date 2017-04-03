SAT scores could be taken off some high school transcripts

Liesen said colleges also look at the student's GPA, rank in class and how difficult their courses were and more.

Illinois state law requires high school transcripts to show a student's SAT score. However, lawmakers are considering changing that.

A bill that has passed in the Senate would allow parents to exclude the score from their student's transcripts, while a bill has passed in the House that would eliminate it completely from transcripts.

If a student gets a bad score, they could retake the SAT and then the college or university would only see the better score.

Quincy Notre Dame High School guidance counselor Judy Liesen said she doesn't think the law will have a big impact on college-bound students.



"They are wanting the kids to come to their school so they're looking basically at the highest score," Liesen said. "If a student has a bad day, does poorly on a test that's not going to hurt against them because they could also retake the test, get a higher score and they're going to be accepted based on their highest score."

Liesen also said colleges look at more than just scores, such as the student's GPA, rank in class and how difficult their courses were and other factors.