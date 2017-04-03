SAT scores could be taken off some high school transcripts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SAT scores could be taken off some high school transcripts

Posted:
A class of seniors at Quincy Notre Dame A class of seniors at Quincy Notre Dame
A student uses an iPad during class A student uses an iPad during class
Liesen said colleges also look at the student's GPA, rank in class and how difficult their courses were and more. Liesen said colleges also look at the student's GPA, rank in class and how difficult their courses were and more.
Illinois state law requires high school transcripts to show a student's SAT score Illinois state law requires high school transcripts to show a student's SAT score
A Quincy Notre Dame student writes on a piece of paper during class A Quincy Notre Dame student writes on a piece of paper during class
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois state law requires high school transcripts to show a student's SAT score. However, lawmakers are considering changing that. 

A bill that has passed in the Senate would allow parents to exclude the score from their student's transcripts, while a bill has passed in the House that would eliminate it completely from transcripts. 

If a student gets a bad score, they could retake the SAT and then the college or university would only see the better score.

Quincy Notre Dame High School guidance counselor Judy Liesen said she doesn't think the law will have a big impact on college-bound students.

"They are wanting the kids to come to their school so they're looking basically at the highest score," Liesen said. "If a student has a bad day, does poorly on a test that's not going to hurt against them because they could also retake the test, get a higher score and they're going to be accepted based on their highest score."

Liesen also said colleges look at more than just scores, such as the student's GPA, rank in class and how difficult their courses were and other factors.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.