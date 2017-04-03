Study shows deep breaths can actually help with anxiety

Vogel said deep breathing is highly effective, easy and should be taught to younger children also.

During a time of anxiety or stress someone may have told you to take some deep breaths. According to a new study performed on mice from the Science journal, scientists show that deep breaths can actually help calm you down.

Psychology Associates Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Malinda Vogel said the study doesn't surprise her.

According to the Science journal, there are a group of nerves in the brain that monitor breathing, which has a direct connection to the arousal and excitement center in the brain. It shows that controlled deep breathing can help calm someone down when they are stressed or anxious.

Vogel said some people think it's a cliché and basically a way of telling someone to settle down.

"But when people start really taking the time and putting the effort into it, they realize it can have this huge impact. They are often quite pleasantly surprised that, wow this really is helping me to feel better and it was fairly simple."

Vogel said deep breathing is highly effective and should be taught to younger children also. She said it should be incorporated as a part of your healthy lifestyle.