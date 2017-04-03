Budget cuts coming to local hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Budget cuts coming to local hospital

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
McDonough District Hospital McDonough District Hospital
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough District Hospital is struggling with money. Administrators say that's because the State of Illinois' employee insurance plan isn't paying up.

CEO Kenny Boyd said the hospital plans to cut $3.5 million by the end of July, as it shoulders the cost of state employees' medical bills. 

He said the main cuts will be to non-essential services. Boyd said they will also look to lower labor costs by re-evaluating employee hours and not filling positions that are currently unfilled.  The hospital also wants to either partner or privatize the EMS service to cut costs.

"Should that be a hospital department responsibility or is there a way to find a partner to operate that more efficiently? Somebody that does EMS as a profession," Boyd said. "That has an impact on operational expenses as an organization. It takes away form our core patient-care businesses."

Boyd said they are still reviewing the different possibilities for the EMS service. A final decision is expected in July.

