Budget cuts coming to local hospital

McDonough District Hospital is struggling with money. Administrators say that's because the State of Illinois' employee insurance plan isn't paying up.

CEO Kenny Boyd said the hospital plans to cut $3.5 million by the end of July, as it shoulders the cost of state employees' medical bills.

He said the main cuts will be to non-essential services. Boyd said they will also look to lower labor costs by re-evaluating employee hours and not filling positions that are currently unfilled. The hospital also wants to either partner or privatize the EMS service to cut costs.

"Should that be a hospital department responsibility or is there a way to find a partner to operate that more efficiently? Somebody that does EMS as a profession," Boyd said. "That has an impact on operational expenses as an organization. It takes away form our core patient-care businesses."

Boyd said they are still reviewing the different possibilities for the EMS service. A final decision is expected in July.