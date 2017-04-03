WIU officials fear more cuts during state budget impasse

Officials at Western Illinois University are raising fees for new students, but it won't do much to help the university dig out of a financial hole left by the state budget impasse.

Budget Director Matt Bierman said a slight increase in new student fees will give them an extra $125,000. But that pales in comparison to the $13 million the state owes them.

Bierman said they have enough money to make it through the end of semester, but if something isn't done, it could have a much larger economic impact on the state.

"The more and more we cripple the higher education system in the state, the more students look for their higher education outside of the state, which causes us some problem not only short term but long term," Bierman said.

Bierman said he and other school officials are going to Springfield Thursday to testify before the house appropriations committee.