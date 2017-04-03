Spring collector car auction a boost to local economy

Over 500 cars were up for sale at the auction

More than 4,000 people from 20 different states came to Hamilton, Illinois Monday for a car collector auction.

Sullivan Auctioneers held its annual spring collector car auction. Representative Matt Sullivan said over 500 cars were up for auction. Sullivan said this event has grown over the last 10 years to really have big impact on the community.

"It means a lot to the local area," Sullivan said. "All the motels and hotels are full. It helps the restaurants, gas stations, everything. It's a really big help for the local economy and all the business owners."

Sullivan said the most expensive car sold for $97,000.