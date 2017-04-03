Keokuk has special council meeting to plan for future projects

A special city council meeting was held Keokuk Monday night to go over strategic planning for projects and the community's needs this year.

City leaders met in the council chambers to address issues like streets, jobs, and blight in neighborhoods.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said the city has already used up $500,000 on demolition projects and crews are still working on a $78 million sewer separation project for the next 13 years, so this meeting helps them budget future projects.

He said state and federal grant money should be coming any day now and this meeting gets everyone on the same page.

"Making sure that you have the steps outlined on how to address these issues so that you are methodically and intelligently addressing with the best funding and resources and the best methods," Burnett said.

The council had this meeting last year and Burnett said it helped the council address issues like dated city code, policies, and project schedules.

Burnett added that the city also updated their comprehensive plan for the first time in 17 years.

He said 470 residents responded to a survey which has helped the city address their concerns.