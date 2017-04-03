Local gun club sees rise in membership - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local gun club sees rise in membership

Posted:
Skeet shooting range at the Tri-State Gun Club. Skeet shooting range at the Tri-State Gun Club.
Pistol Shooting ranges. Pistol Shooting ranges.
Targets at the shooting range. Targets at the shooting range.
More improvements coming to the facility. More improvements coming to the facility.
MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) -

A local gun club has expanded to meet the growing demand, especially with younger people.

This year, the Tri-State Gun Club in Montrose, Iowa spent $20,000 on a new skeet range. That's in addition to its pistol, rifle, and trap ranges for shooters of all ages. 

Gun club leaders say they're at 700 members now and expect that number to grow. 

"The directors of the club have been attuned to the wants, needs, and desires of the shooting community," Dave Hunold, Gun Club President said. "As funds allow and we had a little money, we decided that we should offer the shooters something more." 

To become a club member, the fee is $45 a year.

Leagues and practices begin on April 18. 

