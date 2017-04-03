Hamilton Community Center almost finished after months of work - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hamilton Community Center almost finished after months of work

Posted:
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Construction crews have been working to open a new community center in Hamilton, Illinois 

Crews were at the center on 17th and Keokuk Street Monday painting walls, working on the tiling in the bathroom, and prepping for new floors throughout the building.

Crews said they need to install new frames and doors for the building, but everything should be finished by the end of next week. 

