Aldermen approve money for Quincy bridge; not all residents happy

The bridge over Cedar Creek has some cracks in the road.

Plans to replace a bridge on Quincy's north side are finally moving forward Monday, nearly a year and a half after it was approved.

Back in 2015, city council gave the green light to replace the aging Cedar Creek Bridge on North 24th street. Aldermen approved nearly $145,000 Monday to help pay to make the bridge wider. The city and park district partnered with the state for the project, but some residents in the area are not happy with it.

Residents near the bridge say shutting it down will cause problems for those living just north of it.

"When you have medical issues and you might need to be serviced, they won't have access through north 24th St," resident Emily Kent said.

A temporary problem Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte says residents will need to deal with while the deteriorating bridge is being replaced.

"It's a trade off," Cont said. "I mean it's a little bit of an inconvenience now to ensure it's a safe bridge for the future."

Conte says the city and park district is paying a extra to have it widened to prepare for the expansion of the Bill Klingner Trail, which could route cyclists and pedestrian traffic under the bridge.

"This is kind of a once in a lifetime chance," Conte explained. "That bridge won't be replaced again for another 70 years or so and the extra costs to make the bridge wider, I thought was very reasonable."

Emily Kent, who lives by the bridge, doesn't like the idea of the trail going through her neighborhood.

"We're about seven minutes out from police protection, how do they get someone here in an emergency if someone's being attacked under the bridge or selling drugs under the bridge?" Kent asked.

She wants answers from police and the park district, because without them, Kent and nearby neighbors agree, they don't want to see the trail come through the area.

"The people who want the trail don't want the trail in their backyard, but they're willing to put it in our backyards," Kent added.

Quincy Park District officials say they're ready to answer resident's questions. They'll be holding open houses at a later date as plans for the trail move forward. The Park Board also urges residents to attend and ask questions at the monthly board meetings or by emailing them in at info@quincyparkdistrict.com.

City council said widening the bridge doesn't necessarily endorse the trail. This is the city being proactive if it gets approved.