Western Illinois football adds Colorado State to 2019 slate

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Year in and year out when it comes to scheduling few college football teams have it more difficult than Western Illinois, especially when it comes to playing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.



Throw in the FBS opponents and the docket becomes even more challenging.



WIU athletic director Matt Tanney revealed Monday the Leathernecks have another big time opponent on a future schedule.



Western will visit Colorado State from the Mountain West Conference in September of 2019 in the first ever meeting between the programs.



This fall they will head to Coastal Carolina followed by a trip to Illinois in 2018.